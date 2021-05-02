Six goals shared by Bologna and Fiorentina

The Derby dell’Appennino proved an exciting affair as it ended in 3-3 at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara between Bologna and Fiorentina.

Rodrigo Palacio was the scorer of all three goals for the hosts while Dusan Vlahovic’s brace and Giacomo Bonaventura’s goal were the highlights of La Viola’s performance.

The first 15 minutes saw quite a balanced contest, with a fairly share possession and no sight of threat on any of the ends.

Vlahovic continued his brilliant form by opening the scoring from the spot five minutes later. It was given after Adama Soumaoro blocked an Erick Pulgar shot with his hand in the box.

Less than ten minutes later, Emanuel Vignato cut inside from the right, skillfully dribbling before precisely finding Palacio with an effortless through ball, setting the Argentinian through to equalise.

The first half ended all square. Though with the second half both sides proved to be more urgent, purposeful, and positive.

Sofyan Amrabat led a counterattack, one that ended with German Pezzella finding Bonaventura in the box for Fiorentina to take the lead once again just after the hour mark.

The drama was far from finished and neither were Vignato and Palacio’s special performances. The youngster once again providing the veteran, this time with a delicious curled cross towards his captain who levelled it up for the second time.

Vlahovic broke the hosts’ hearts once more with his 19th goal of the season. The 21-year-old was found at the far post on a corner three minutes later to put the Tuscans ahead.

Bologna remained relentless and so did the magic duo of Vignato and Palacio as they completed a hat-trick of assists and goals respectively in the 84th minute to equalise for the third time.

Both sides had to share the points as Bologna dropped to 12th and Fiorentina remain 14th.