Skriniar: I am surprised that Conte has left but I am staying at Inter

Milan Skriniar was surprised to see Antonio Conte leave Inter but he reiterated that he wants to stay with the Italian champions.

Despite leading the club to their first Serie A title in 11 seasons, the former Juventus and Chelsea tactician had his contract with I Nerazzurri terminated after two years with the club.

However, the direction of the club has not impacted on the future of their Slovakian defender.

“I didn’t expect the coach to leave, it is needless to deny that he surprised us,” Skriniar told Sport Aktuality. “I found out everything from the newspapers, now we will see what happens little by little.

“However, this does not change my will. I have already said it in the past, I want to stay at Inter.”

Inter won their first Serie A title since 2009/10 and Skriniar wanted to the scudetto triumph to his homeland.

“The feeling was really unreal, celebrating the victory on Sunday with all the fans was wonderful,” Skriniar said.

“Personally, it is a title that I also dedicate to my country, Slovakia. I am proud to be able to represent it and to carry such an important title at home.”