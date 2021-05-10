Skriniar keen to stay at Inter

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has confirmed his desire to remain at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza next season.

The Slovakian centre-half has often been linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri but stated his wish to stay, having just won the Scudetto with the club..

Speaking to Sport Aktuality, Skriniar commented: “There have been rumors, there are and always will be. However, I have never listened or commented on them. Of course, it will be no different after this season.”

“I want to enjoy this great feeling now, then I want to finish the season and prepare for the European Championship.”

“Will I defend the title with the Inter shirt next year? Yes of course.”