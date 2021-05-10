Skriniar keen to stay at Inter

Skriniar keen to stay at Inter
Date: 10th May 2021 at 5:08pm
Written by:

defender has confirmed his desire to remain at the next season.

The Slovakian centre-half has often been linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri but stated his wish to stay, having just won the Scudetto with the club.

Speaking to Sport Aktuality, Skriniar commented: “There have been rumors, there are and always will be. However, I have never listened or commented on them.  Of course, it will be no different after this season.”

“I want to enjoy this great feeling now, then I want to finish the season and prepare for the European Championship.”

“Will I defend the title with the Inter shirt next year? Yes of course.”






                
            
	    
	    


	    
 


	  				


			               

			  

		
  
		
				

				
	
	

	

			
		

		           

				

            
Related articles