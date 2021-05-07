Spalletti convinced by Napoli project

Former Inter coach Luciano Spalletti appears to be convinced by the project on offer at Napoli, fueling speculation that he will succeed Gennaro Gattuso.

Spalletti is Aurelio De Laurentiis’ choice, and the negotiations are ongoing. It’s rumoured that Spalletti is looking for a salary of four million euros, but Napoli have only offered €2.5 million so far. The club are confident an agreement can be met around the €3-million mark.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti is sold on the idea of leading the team in 2021/22. It’s now a matter of time before the deal is struck.

There’s a very real chance Spalletti could be taking over a squad with that has Champions League funding. They currently sit fifth in the table, but are just two points second-placed Atalanta.