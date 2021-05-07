Spalletti convinced by Napoli project

Date: 7th May 2021 at 2:00pm
Former Inter coach Luciano Spalletti appears to be by the project on offer at Napoli, fueling speculation that he will succeed Gennaro Gattuso.

Spalletti is Aurelio ’ choice, and the negotiations are ongoing. It’s rumoured that Spalletti is looking for a salary of four million euros, but Napoli have only offered €25 million so far. The are confident an agreement can be met around the €3-million mark.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti is sold on the idea of leading the team in 2021/22. It’s now a matter of time before the deal is struck.

There’s a very real chance Spalletti could be taking over a squad with that has League funding. They currently sit fifth in the table, but are just two points second-placed Atalanta.

 

