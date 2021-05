Spezia’s 4-1 defeat of Torino on Saturday afternoon guaranteed the Ligurians’ place in Serie A for the 2021/22 season.

Riccardo Saponara, M’Bala Nzola (two), and Martin Erlic all struck for Gli Aquilotti, making Andrea Belotti’s penalty no more than a consolation.

Saponara’s opener and a penalty from Nzola gave Spezia a 2-0 lead at the break. Belotti pulled one back for Toro with a penalty of his own, but Nzola netted again before Erlic sealed the win late on for Vincenzo Italiano’s side.