Spezia earn valuable point against Sampdoria

Spezia edged closer to safety this season after a 2-2 draw against Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Wednesday evening.

A brace from Tommaso Pobega for the hosts was enough to earn a point, whilst Sampdoria’s goals came from Valerio Verre and Keita Balde.

The visitors opened the scoring after 15 minutes with their first shot, as Salvador Ferrer’s cross was not dealt with and fell for Pobega to strike the ball home.

Spezia’s Roberto Piccoli went one on one with goalkeeper Emil Audero as he raced towards the box in a counter attack, the youngster failed to keep it down as the ball sailed over the bar.

The striker looked to have doubled the lead as he tapped in from close range, only to be flagged offside.

Verre punished the missed attempts as he capitalised on a rebound following a shot that hit the post by Manolo Gabbiadini to equalise after 32 minutes.

Ferrer came close early in the second half, as the right-back’s powerful shot forced a brilliant save from the Sampdoria keeper to keep the score unchanged.

Possibly one of the most remarkable misses of the Serie A season took place just a few moments later, as Emmanuel Gyasi set Diego Farias in front of an empty goal, only for the striker to spectacularly fire against the post with the goal at his mercy.

Fortunately, Pobega was enjoying his evening. The Italian made up for his teammate’s earlier mistake as he was found by Simone Bastoni, beat Maya Yoshida and Audero to take the lead for the second time.

With ten minutes remaining, the drama was far from finished. Antonio Candreva sent a ball into the box, finding Yoshida, and the Japanese defender set substitute Balde up to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

Spezia are now four points away from the relegation zone following Benevento’s loss to Atalanta, while Sampdoria remain in ninth.