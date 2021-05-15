Spezia secure survival with win over Torino

Spezia’s 4-1 defeat of Torino on Saturday afternoon guaranteed the Ligurians’ place in Serie A for the 2021/22 season.

Riccardo Saponara, M’Bala Nzola (two), and Martin Erlic all struck for Gli Aquilotti, making Andrea Belotti’s penalty no more than a consolation.

Toro had made as many as six changes for their midweek meeting with AC Milan, which they lost 7-0, and Davide Nicola might feel as though he has been left with egg on his face having put all of his focus on the weekend’s game with Spezia.

Saponara’s opener and a penalty from Nzola gave Spezia a 2-0 lead at the break. Belotti pulled one back for Toro with a penalty of his own, but Nzola netted again before Erlic sealed the win late on for Vincenzo Italiano’s side.

Torino now sit just four points above Benevento, though Toro do have two games left to play. They will face Benevento in the final round of fixtures.