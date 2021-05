Jose Mourinho’s return to Serie A reignites his heated rivalry with Antonio Conte.

During their time in the Premier League – with Mourinho at Manchester United and Conte at the Portuguese’s previous club, Chelsea – the two regularly exchanged words and criticisms of one another.

Mourinho even went as far as to call Conte “a clown”, while the Italian responded by branding Mourinho “a little man”.

Sky Sports gathered the best quotes from their rivalry.