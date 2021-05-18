Torino confirm stay in Serie A with draw at Lazio, Benevento relegated

Torino earned a very valuable point against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico as the game ended 0-0. The Turin side confirms their stay in the top tier of Italian football with one matchday left.

The draw means that Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento will be relegated after one year in Serie A, with his brother Simone unable to give him a helping hand by beating Toro.

Halfway through the first half, neither side had any serious chance nor even a shot on target. At each end there was a five men defence, making it complicated to have any break through. Forcing then imprecise shots from distance through the feet of the respective teams.

Lazio were failing to find any creativity as they constantly attempted long passes to their wing-backs, who in turn would send crosses in vain. Another option was using Vedat Muriqi and Ciro Immobile as target men.

The latter option almost worked in extra time of the first 45, as Muriqi rose above the Torino defense, set his strike partner with a header who found the net. Though the goal would be disallowed as a foul was ruled in favour of Nicolas Nkoulou against the captain.

The opening minutes of the second half looked more positive from the Biancocelesti, as they were quicker on the ball and increased on urgency. Immobile went on to tee up Muriqi in the box, only for the Kosovan’s shot to be blocked by none other than Nkoulou.

Davide Nicola’s men worked hard to stay compact and keep the score unchanged.

The first 20 minutes provided more exciting action than the whole of the first half. Lulic even managed to get the first proper attempt at goal after the hour mark, saved by Salvatore Sirigu.

The night was only getting more entertaining. In the 70th minute, against the run of play, Torino got very close to score a more than a crucial goal. Andrea Belotti was found in the box, sent Antonio Sanabria in space as the Paraguayan took his shot to only hit the right post.

Followed quickly, two minutes later by a Manuel Lazzari shot hitting the side netting.

The contest in the capital proved eventful until the last moments as the final whistle neared. In the remaining ten minutes, Nkoulou fouled Immobile in the box. The Neapolitan failed to step up as he hit the post to miss his eighth penalty in the league season in the 84th minute.

The Aquile kept on trying but all in vain as the referee signaled full time as the visitors’ bench erupted in celebration.