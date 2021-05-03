Torino relegate Parma

Parma’s three-year stay in Serie A came to an end on Monday evening as they lost 1-0 to Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, confirming their relegation to Serie B.

Mergim Vojvoda got the game’s only goal for Toro, as the hosts won to claim three vital points in their continued battle against the drop and marked the 72nd anniversary of the Superga air disaster, which took place on May 4, 1949.

Torino had the better of the night’s action and Andrea Belotti hit the post as well, while Parma’s late attempts at salvaging a point proved unsuccessful.

The loss leaves Parma 19th, 12 points adrift of Cagliari in 17th place and their recent dramatic 4-3 loss in Sardinia means that Gli Isolani have the better of the head-to-head record.

Toro, meanwhile, are now 15th with 34 points and three clear of Benevento in 18th, with a game fewer played than Filippo Inzaghi’s side.