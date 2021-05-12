Torino vs AC Milan: When and where to watch in the USA, kick-off time and channel

Conor Clancy Date: 12th May 2021 at 3:57am
Likely to be without , AC Milan will want to build on their thumping defeat of Juventus and tighten their grip on the Champions League places when they return to Turin to take on Torino on Wednesday.

Stefano Pioli’s side have the advantage over now, and are favourites to claim a top-four finish over Cristiano , Weston McKennie and co..

Fikayo Tomori and Gianluigi Donnarumma will have to be at their very best if they are to keep Toro’s Belotti at bay, though, with the hosts still having some work to do to preserve their Serie A status.

When and where to watch Torino vs AC Milan

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

With kick-off set for 20:45 CEST, the game will start at 14:45 EST and 11:45 PT on Wednesday.

 

