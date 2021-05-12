Torino vs AC Milan: When and where to watch in the USA, kick-off time and channel

Likely to be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan will want to build on their thumping defeat of Juventus and tighten their grip on the Champions League places when they return to Turin to take on Torino on Wednesday.

Stefano Pioli’s side have the advantage over Juventus now, and are favourites to claim a top-four finish over Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie and co..

Fikayo Tomori and Gianluigi Donnarumma will have to be at their very best if they are to keep Toro’s Andrea Belotti at bay, though, with the hosts still having some work to do to preserve their Serie A status.

When and where to watch Torino vs AC Milan

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

With kick-off set for 20:45 CEST, the game will start at 14:45 EST and 11:45 PT on Wednesday.