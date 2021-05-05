Tottenham consider Gasperini

Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Roma hasn’t come cheaply for the Giallorossi, though the Portuguese won’t be losing out on much financially in his first year at the club.

Tottenham had been paying Mourinho €16 million per season, and his three-year agreement with Roma will see him earn €7m per year. Spurs, though, will continue to pay the coach €9m until the end of the 2021/22 season.

From 2022/23 on, Mourinho will only receive the €7m salary he has agreed with Roma, though there are a number of clauses in place that could see that sum rise.

Spurs have their sights on Gasp

With Ryan Mason temporarily in charge in North London, Tottenham’s attention turns to finding a permanent replacement for Mourinho.

As reported by a number of British media outlets, Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini is one of the candidates they are considering.

Gasperini has been in charge in Bergamo since 2016, and his current contract with La Dea runs until 2023.

He has previously expressed his happiness with Atalanta, and it would likely take a lot to convince him to walk away from the remarkable work he has done at the club.