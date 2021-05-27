UEFA contemplate abolishing away goals

UEFA are thinking of abolishing the away goals rule in a move that would completely transform knockout football.

President Aleksander Ceferin will make the proposal in a meeting on Friday to see if the idea gets a majority vote.

If so, the rule change could come into place as soon as next season, according to The Times.

The old rule in which teams have an advantage for scoring goals away from home has stood since 1965, and shapes the way teams approach two-legged knockout ties.

The potential change remains just that as it stands, but UEFA seem to be looking to tweak existing competitions after the recent collapse of the proposed Super League.