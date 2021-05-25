UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid

UEFA have decided to take disciplinary action against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid for their part in the failed Super League project.

Juventus and the Spanish pair are the only three clubs yet to distance themselves from the proposed breakaway league, with each of the other nine founding members since going back on their rebellious desires to pull away from UEFA competition.

In a statement on Tuesday, UEFA confirmed that they were taking action against the three clubs.

“Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project,” the statement began, “disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CI, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.

“Further information will be made available in due course.”