Venezia hit out at Coppa Italia reforms

Venezia have taken to social media to criticise the new Coppa Italia reforms that mean only teams from Serie A and Serie B will compete in the tournament.

The announcement made on Wednesday has angered football fans across Italy, especially those supporting teams in Italy’s Serie C and D divisions who are now excluded from the competition.

Despite currently playing in Serie B, and having a decent chance of promotion through the play-offs, Venezia took to social media to brandish the decision as: “Amazingly tone-deaf”.

The changes could come into effect as early as the 2021/22 season, and will mean only 40 teams compete. The thought process behind the change is that it will make the tournament more appealing for television audiences, as there will be more competitive fixtures from the start.

In the current iteration of the Coppa Italia, Atalanta and Juventus will contest the 2020/21 final on May 19.