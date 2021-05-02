Vidal wins ninth league title in ten years

Inter were confirmed as Serie A champions on Sunday as Atalanta failed to win at Sassuolo, finally bringing an end to Juventus’ stranglehold on the Scudetto after nine straight wins for the Turin side.

Arturo Vidal, by adding to the four he won with Juventus between 2012 and 2015, celebrated another league title and claimed his ninth in just 10 years – winning three with Bayern Munich and one with Barcelona before 2019/20 because the only season since 2010/11 wherein he didn’t win a league title.

As well as domestic league successes, the Chilean has conquered the Coppa Italia in 2015, the Supercoppa Italiana in 2012 and 2013, the DFB Pokal in 2016, the German Super Cup in 2016 and 2017, the Supercopa de Espana in 2018, and the Copa America in both 2015 and 2016 with his national team.

This term, Vidal has played 23 times for Inter in Serie A, scoring once and assisting twice.