A season in review: Udinese 2020/21

Udinese have had another steady season within Serie A where they finished 14th, sliding down from last season’s position and with fewer points – they finished with 4o points.

It was a frustrating season for the Friulani where they had a terrible start to the season, a winless run in the middle and at the tail end of the season.

PLAYER OF THE SEASON: RODRIGO DE PAUL

An improvement on last season, the Argentinian chipped in with nine goals in 36 appearances while also having nine assists. Speculation continues to surround the 27-year-old and his future and it may have been his last in Udine.

De Paul is highly influential and his talent is clear to see, with yet another year of being Udinese’s best player, he was head and shoulders above his teammates but his temperament let him down more this season.

De Paul picked up three yellow cards and two red cards. One of his red cards came in a match where he grabbed a brace against Crotone and got himself sent off in the last minute for an unneeded foul.

BEST SIGNING: ROBERTO PEREYRA

Udinese brought the Argentinian back to the club from English side Watford after four years away.

The Argentinian started in 34 appearances where he scored five goals and made seven assists.

Despite being the best signing for Udinese, he had a rather inconsistent season and he will be hoping to have a better impact next season, especially if De Paul leaves the club.

THE COACH: LUCA GOTTI

Following on from last season, Gotti took on the role that he previously had very little interest in taking and signed a year contract extension in August 2020 and it remains to be seen, whether he will be staying in his post.

In key matches, Gotti got his instructions and tactics spot on and towards the end of January, the Fruilani went on a run which saw them lose just once in a run of 10 games – four of which were wins. During this run, they held the likes of AC Milan, Inter and Atalanta to draws.

MEMORABLE MOMENT: UNBEATEN RUN

As previously mentioned, Udinese went on a 10 match unbeaten run, picking up vital wins against teams round about them and having some fantastic performances against AC Milan, Inter and Atalanta.

The Fruilani picked up a 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Siro and looked as though they were going to get over the line against Milan, who had to rely on a 97th-minute penalty to salvage a draw.

THE BAD: DISAPPOINTING COLLAPSE

Following Udinese’s heroic effort in their unbeaten 10 match run, they lost eight games of their remaining 11 fixtures, picking up two wins and one draw in that time.