AC Milan agree a two-year deal with Giroud

AC Milan appear to have agreed personal terms with Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud.

The French forward has been a target for I Rossoneri for quite some time now, but Chelsea triggering an extension in his contract at Stamford Bridge complicated things for the Italians and the striker himself, who is keen to leave the London club.

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Milan and Giroud have agreed a two-year contract, with there being an option for a third year as well.

Should a deal be concluded, Giroud will earn around €4 million net per season, with a gross salary of around €6m.