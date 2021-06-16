AC Milan agree a two-year deal with Giroud

Conor Clancy Date: 16th June 2021 at 3:00am
AC Milan appear to have agreed personal terms with ’s Olivier Giroud.

The French forward has been a target for I for quite some time now, but Chelsea triggering an extension in his contract at Stamford Bridge complicated things for the Italians and the striker himself, who is keen to the London club.

Now, La dello Sport have reported that Milan and Giroud have agreed a two-year contract, with there being an option for a third year as well.

Should a deal be concluded, Giroud will earn around €4 million net per season, with a gross salary of around €6m.

 

