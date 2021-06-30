AC Milan and Atalanta consider swap between Pobega and Ilicic

AC Milan are reportedly interested in acquiring Atalanta veteran Josip Ilicic and La Dea would like to do a swap deal involving young midfielder Tommaso Pobega.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder displayed a decline in form and fitness during the 2020/21 campaign but I Rossoneri are still confident that a player of his calibre could still make an impact while the 21-year-old central midfielder impressed on loan at Spezia.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Atalanta value Ilicic between €8-10 million but AC Milan might not be willing to pay that figure. To make the deal more enticing, La Dea want to sign Pobega and although Il Diavolo would ideally like to make a profit on a potential sale, they are nonetheless open to letting him go.

Ilicic scored six goals and supplied 10 assists in 28 Serie A matches for Atalanta while Pobega found the back of the net six times in 20 league appearances for Spezia in 2020/21.