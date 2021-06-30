AC Milan and Leicester City in pursuit of Sassuolo and Italy winger

Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi is reportedly a transfer target for Italian giants AC Milan as well as English Premier League side Leicester City.

The 26-year-old right-winger was impressive in the group stage for Italy at Euro 2020 and his performances at the tournament could make it hard for I Neroverdi to hold onto their talisman.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has identified Berardi as a winger that would suit his implementation of the 4-2-3-1 formation.

It will not be easy for I Rossoneri to complete the deal though and a few clubs from the Premier League are keen on the Italian winger, with Leicester City the club showing the most interest.

Berardi scored 17 goals and supplied eight assists in 30 matches for Sassuolo during the 2020/21 Serie A and he has provided one assist in three matches for Italy at Euro 2020 so far.

The 26-year-old has scored five goals in 14 appearances for his country.