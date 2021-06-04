AC Milan boss keen on De Paul

AC Milan boss keen on De Paul
Date: 4th June 2021 at 5:30am
Written by:

Milan are lining up a move for captain Rodrigo De Paul as the Argentinian’s list of potential suitors grows.

The Rossoneri are keen on the impressive 27-year-old, who ended season 2020/21 with a very impressive tally of nine goals and nine assists for the Friulani.

The midfielder would cost around €35 million with Udinese said to be keen on Jens Petter Hauge in return, the highly-rated valued around €12 million.

However, De Paul’s arrival would first need to see the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu – currently linked with – make way as the club look to cut ties with some unwanted players.

Amongst the other names likely to be deemed surplus to requirements are Diego Laxalt, Samu , , and , with Stefano Pioli wanting to strengthen in areas of weakness.

 

Related articles