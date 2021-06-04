AC Milan boss keen on De Paul

AC Milan are lining up a move for Udinese captain Rodrigo De Paul as the Argentinian’s list of potential suitors grows.

The Rossoneri are keen on the impressive 27-year-old, who ended season 2020/21 with a very impressive tally of nine goals and nine assists for the Friulani.

The midfielder would cost around €35 million with Udinese said to be keen on Jens Petter Hauge in return, the highly-rated forward valued around €12 million.

However, De Paul’s arrival would first need to see the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu – currently linked with Liverpool – make way as the club look to cut ties with some unwanted players.

Amongst the other names likely to be deemed surplus to requirements are Diego Laxalt, Samu Castillejo, Rade Krunic, and Daniel Maldini, with Stefano Pioli wanting to strengthen in areas of weakness.