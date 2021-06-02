AC Milan close in on Chelsea striker Giroud

AC Milan are optimistic that they will secure Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on a free transfer this summer, as negotiations with the France international continue.

According to Tuttosport, Giroud will be released by the newly crowned Champions League winners this month after failing to convince coach Thomas Tuchel, paving the way for Milan to swoop.

The Rossoneri have already set to work convincing the 34-year-old to make the move to Serie A and discussions have been smooth, with a cautious optimism from both sides that a deal can be struck.

Milan have offered Giroud a two-year contract worth €4 million plus bonuses and remain the favourites to secure him ahead of their return to the Champions League next term.

Giroud joined Chelsea from fellow Premier League club Arsenal in January 2018 and has scored 39 goals in 119 appearances for the Blues, lifting the Champions League, Europa League, and FA Cup.

The former Montpellier striker has been included in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for Euro 2020 this summer, and featured as Les Blues won the World Cup in 2018.