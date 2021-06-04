AC Milan in discussions for Roma winger

Vito Doria Date: 4th June 2021 at 5:00pm
Cengiz Under could be joining AC Milan from Roma in the summer after an unsuccessful loan spell at Leicester City.

The 23-year-old to score in nine Premier League appearances for the Foxes in 2020/21 and the conditions were not met for the English club to purchase him outright for €23 million

Tuttosport reports that Under is not a part of new Roma coach Jose ’s plans and he would be able to leave I Giallorossi for no more than €15m.

AC Milan have been in talks with the Turkish winger’s agent Fali Ramadani regarding a transfer to I they try to bolster their squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Il will be playing in the League for the time since /14 and Under has had experience playing in ’s premier club competition.

The Turkish played in the Champions League for Roma in 2017/18, when they reached the , as well as in the following season.

 

