AC Milan in discussions for Roma winger

Cengiz Under could be joining AC Milan from Roma in the summer after an unsuccessful loan spell at Leicester City.

The 23-year-old failed to score in nine Premier League appearances for the Foxes in 2020/21 and the conditions were not met for the English club to purchase him outright for €23 million

Tuttosport reports that Under is not a part of new Roma coach Jose Mourinho’s plans and he would be able to leave I Giallorossi for no more than €15m.

AC Milan have been in talks with the Turkish winger’s agent Fali Ramadani regarding a transfer to I Rossoneri as they try to bolster their squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Il Diavolo will be playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14 and Under has had experience playing in Europe’s premier club competition.

The Turkish international played in the Champions League for Roma in 2017/18, when they reached the semi-finals, as well as in the following season.