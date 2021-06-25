AC Milan plot swoop for Santos starlet Kaio Jorge

AC Milan plot swoop for Santos starlet Kaio Jorge
Date: 25th June 2021 at 2:18pm
Written by:

are ready to challenge Napoli for the signing of ’ teenage forward Kaio Jorge this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Rossoneri have identified the 19-year-old as a target and met with Kaio Jorge’s agents on Tuesday to discuss a to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The ’s contract at Santos expires in December and he would become available for free at the turn of the year, but Milan face competition from fellow Serie A outfit Napoli and may need to swoop this summer in order to land him.

Santos are holding out for €10 million in order to sell now rather lose him for free at the end of the domestic Brazilian season, with the Brasileirao still in it’s early stages, and Kaio Jorge’s representatives are expected to demand a similar figure.

The Brazil U-17 international came through Santos’ youth and has spent his entire career with the Peixe, scoring 15 goals in 76 appearances.

 

Related articles