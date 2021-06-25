AC Milan plot swoop for Santos starlet Kaio Jorge

AC Milan are ready to challenge Napoli for the signing of Santos’ teenage forward Kaio Jorge this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Rossoneri have identified the 19-year-old as a target and met with Kaio Jorge’s agents on Tuesday to discuss a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Brazilian’s contract at Santos expires in December and he would become available for free at the turn of the year, but Milan face competition from fellow Serie A outfit Napoli and may need to swoop this summer in order to land him.

Santos are holding out for €10 million in order to sell now rather lose him for free at the end of the domestic Brazilian season, with the Brasileirao still in it’s early stages, and Kaio Jorge’s representatives are expected to demand a similar figure.

The Brazil U-17 international came through Santos’ youth academy and has spent his entire career with the Peixe, scoring 15 goals in 76 appearances.