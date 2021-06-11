Allegri makes Morata the priority at Juventus

Alvaro Morata will continue at Juventus for the 2021/22 season as returning coach Massimiliano Allegri is a huge admirer of the Spaniard’s work.

Juventus are expected to take up their option of extending Morata’s loan for another year for €10 million, which they hope will see the buyout fee of €35m agreed with Atletico Madrid reduced.

La Gazzetta dello Sport explained on Friday that, in Allegri’s first spell at Juventus, the coach and Spaniard worked well together and it was Allegri who brought the best out of the forward.

“He’s one of few players in the world who can play with any kind of teammate,” Allegri has said of Morata. “He can be a first striker, second, or something else.”

In two years at Juventus under Allegri previously, Morata played 93 times, scoring 27 goals and assisting 18.