Allegri on the hunt for defenders at Juventus
Date: 4th June 2021 at 3:00am
One of the first things that Massimiliano Allegri will do as Juventus is hunt down a defensive partner for Matthijs .

The newly-appointed manager wants a partner for his star defender as ageing pair Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci begin to play smaller parts in the side.

The Juventus boss is said to be after players that could first learn from the likes of Chiellini and Bonucci before slotting in, and the two men at the of the list are Nikola of Fiorentina and Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan, according to the Corriere di Torino.

Milenkovic could be an ideal option to grow into the role alongside De Ligt, but the 23-year-old Serbian centre-back would come at a cost.

One more, albeit less likely option, is to give space to Daniele Rugani after returning from his loan at Cagliari. The player’s future will be discussed in the coming days as will that of both Luca and Mattia .

 

