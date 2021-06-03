Allegri to keep Bonucci and Szczesny at Juventus

Date: 4th June 2021 at 12:42am
New Juventus Massimiliano is likely to keep Leonardo and Wojciech at the club for the coming season.

Due to the number of ageing players in the defensive unit, many believed Allegri may look to clear out many players to create a younger team.

This hasn’t been the case though with Chiellini’s contract extension believed to be a formality and the claim from La Gazzetta dello Sport that defender Bonucci and goalkeeper Sczcesny are also set to be kept at the club.

Allegri’s desire to keep Szczesny is likely the reason why the rumours around Gianluigi Donnarumma’s expected to Juve have slowed down slightly in the last few days. It’s widely expected that the AC Milan goalkeeper will move to for free after contract negotiations with his current club broke down.

Juve may now wish to keep Szczesny as the No.1 keeper and focus their finances on other areas of the squad where greater improvements are needed.

 

