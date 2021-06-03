Allegri to keep Bonucci and Szczesny at Juventus

New Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is likely to keep Leonardo Bonucci and Wojciech Szczesny at the club for the coming season.

Due to the number of ageing players in the defensive unit, many believed Allegri may look to clear out many players to create a younger team.

This hasn’t been the case though with Chiellini’s contract extension believed to be a formality and the claim from La Gazzetta dello Sport that defender Bonucci and goalkeeper Sczcesny are also set to be kept at the club.

Allegri’s desire to keep Szczesny is likely the reason why the rumours around Gianluigi Donnarumma’s expected move to Juve have slowed down slightly in the last few days. It’s widely expected that the AC Milan goalkeeper will move to Turin for free after contract negotiations with his current club broke down.

Juve may now wish to keep Szczesny as the No.1 keeper and focus their finances on other areas of the squad where greater improvements are needed.