Allegri views Milinkovic-Savic as a Locatelli alternative

New Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri would be inclined to pursue Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if the Bianconeri cannot pull off a move for Manuel Locatelli this summer.

It became clear yesterday that Juventus are already pushing forward to snap up Manuel Locatelli before other big European sides such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City decide to make a move.

The Sassuolo midfielder has seen his stock rise significantly outside of Italy following a good performance in the Italy midfield against Turkey and then a mercurial performance against Switzerland where he scored two of Gli Azzurri’s three goals.

If Juventus can’t make a move work for the former Milan player, Allegri will turn his attentions to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Lazio man has been linked with a move away from Lazio for years but he has always been protected by a hefty price tag.

With Maurizio Sarri taking over after Simone Inzaghi’s five years in charge, the Serbian may be more inclined to move away from the Biancocelesti.