Allegri wants Barcelona midfielder back at Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reportedly wants I Bianconeri to bring Miralem Pjanic back from Barcelona.

The 31-year-old was involved in a swap with Arthur in the summer of 2020, which resulted in the Bosnian going to the Blaugrana and the Brazilian joining La Vecchia Signora, but both midfielders have struggled at their new clubs.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Allegri wants Juventus to prioritise the return of Pjanic over the signature of Sassuolo playmaker Manuel Locatelli and the Bosnian veteran could join the club on a loan spell.

A move for Arthur to return to Barcelona is unlikely though, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain showing interest, but it is possible that he could remain in Turin for the 2021/22 campaign.

Pjanic found playing time limited under Coach Ronald Koeman at the Catalan club and he only featured 19 times in La Liga throughout the 2020/21 season.

The Bosnian played for three seasons under Allegri at Juventus during the tactician’s first spell at the Italian giants.