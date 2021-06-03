Argetina boss Scaloni: De Paul is ready to leave Udinese

Date: 4th June 2021 at 12:00am
Lionel Scaloni, the Argentina coach and ex- full-back, believes the time has come for Rodrigo De Paul to on from Udinese to a bigger club.

The Argentine midfielder is currently with the preparing for the upcoming Copa America, with transfer rumours following him everywhere he goes.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season in Udine, which has led to a number of big clubs such as Liverpool, Inter, Napoli, and AC Milan taking an interest in services. United are also interested.

Speaking to La , Scaloni made his thoughts on De Paul’s situation very clear.

“I think he is ready,” Scaloni said. “He is a very interesting player because he adapts very well in different positions, a modern player.”

Scaloni was careful however not to insult anyone at Udinese whilst he discusses their star player’s future.

“…without diminishing the value of Udinese, a club I know well and I consider a management model,” Scaloni said. “I know he is perfectly at ease there, but there comes a time when every player needs to take a leap in quality, and he is ready.”

 

