Argetina boss Scaloni: De Paul is ready to leave Udinese

Lionel Scaloni, the Argentina coach and ex-Atalanta full-back, believes the time has come for Rodrigo De Paul to move on from Udinese to a bigger club.

The Argentine midfielder is currently with the national team preparing for the upcoming Copa America, with transfer rumours following him everywhere he goes.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season in Udine, which has led to a number of big clubs such as Liverpool, Inter, Napoli, and AC Milan taking an interest in services. Leeds United are also interested.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Scaloni made his thoughts on De Paul’s situation very clear.

“I think he is ready,” Scaloni said. “He is a very interesting player because he adapts very well in different positions, a modern player.”

Scaloni was careful however not to insult anyone at Udinese whilst he discusses their star player’s future.

“…without diminishing the value of Udinese, a club I know well and I consider a management model,” Scaloni said. “I know he is perfectly at ease there, but there comes a time when every player needs to take a leap in quality, and he is ready.”