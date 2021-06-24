Atalanta to bid for Verona’s Lovato

Date: 24th June 2021 at 2:00pm
Atalanta are lining up a €20 million for Hellas Verona defender Matteo Lovato as they look forward to next season.

The 21-year-old centre-back is in the sights of as the coach looks to find a long-term partner for , should they manage to hold onto the Argentine.

Romero is wanted by half of Europe but La Dea see Lovato as the perfect player to play alongside their highly sought-after ball-winner, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Bergamaschi could offer Roberto Piccoli in exchange, in order to lower the price as they seek a player who has already played in a similar system to their own, as Lovato did under Ivan Juric.

Lovato amassed 24 A appearances last season, including 14 starts, but won’t be easy to land considering that and are also hot on his heels.

 

