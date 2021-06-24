Atalanta to bid for Verona’s Lovato

Atalanta are lining up a €20 million bid for Hellas Verona defender Matteo Lovato as they look forward to next season.

The 21-year-old centre-back is in the sights of Gian Piero Gasperini as the coach looks to find a long-term partner for Cristian Romero, should they manage to hold onto the Argentine.

Romero is wanted by half of Europe but La Dea see Lovato as the perfect player to play alongside their highly sought-after ball-winner, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Bergamaschi could offer Roberto Piccoli in exchange, in order to lower the price as they seek a player who has already played in a similar system to their own, as Lovato did under Ivan Juric.

Lovato amassed 24 Serie A appearances last season, including 14 starts, but won’t be easy to land considering that Napoli and Lazio are also hot on his heels.