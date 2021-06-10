Azzurre claim narrow win over Netherlands

The Italian women’s team claimed a 1-0 win over the Netherlands at Ferrara’s Stadio Paolo Mazza in an international friendly on Thursday evening.

Juventus forward Cristina Girelli scored the game’s only goal, converting a first-half penalty as Le Azzurre beat the world’s third-best team – as per the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

Le Azzurre impressed in the first half in Ferrara, and might have been able to argue that they could have had more than just Girelli’s penalty find its way into the net against the 2019 Women’s World Cup runners-up.

In that 2019 tournament, it was the Netherlands who eliminated Italy with a 2-0 win in the quarter-finals.

Coppa Italia winners Angelica Soffia, Elisa Bartoli, Elena Linari and Manuela Giugliano of Roma both started for Milena Bertolini’s Azzurre, which was dominated by Roma and Juventus players.