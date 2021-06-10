Azzurre claim narrow win over Netherlands

Conor Clancy Date: 10th June 2021 at 8:19pm
The Italian women’s team claimed a 1-0 win over the Netherlands at Ferrara’s Stadio Mazza in an international on Thursday evening.

Juventus forward Cristina Girelli scored the game’s only goal, converting a first-half as Le Azzurre beat the world’s third-best team – as per the Women’s World Rankings.

Le Azzurre impressed in the first half in Ferrara, and might have been able to argue that they could have had more than just Girelli’s penalty find its way into the net against the 2019 Women’s World Cup runners-up.

In that 2019 tournament, it was the Netherlands who eliminated Italy with a 2-0 win in the quarter-finals.

Coppa Italia winners Angelica Soffia, Elisa Bartoli, Elena Linari and Manuela Giugliano of Roma both started for Milena Bertolini’s Azzurre, which was dominated by Roma and Juventus players.

 

