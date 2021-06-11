Barcelona keen on Roma’s Pellegrini

Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini has attracted attention from La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Italian midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, meaning he will be available to talk to other clubs from January 1 with a view to leaving the Stadio Olimpico for free next summer. That is, of course, unless the Giallorossi tie him down to an extended deal before then.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested despite their limited financial resources. The Catalans appear unable to make a move for Pellegrini this summer, with his €30 million release clause not being a sum that is easy for them to match.

The same publication have reported that Barcelona will not bid any more than €20m for Pellegrini though, as of yet, there has been no formal contact made.

The Spanish newspaper has also said that Atalanta would have an option on the player.

Pellegrini was due to be part of the Italy squad at this summer’s European Championship but had to withdraw on the eve of the tournament with Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli stepping in as his replacement.