Benevento could stay in Serie A if Salernitana are excluded

Salernitana might not be permitted to participate in Serie A in 2021/22 and Benevento could remain in Italy’s top-flight despite being mathematically relegated.

The Campanian club earned promotion from Serie B for the first time since 1997/98, but they are owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito and he cannot have two teams in the one division.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Benevento will be the likely team to take the place of Salernitana as per Article 49, Paragraph 5 of the NOIF (Italian Football Federation Regulations for Internal Organisation).

“In the event of a vacancy in the professional leagues compared to the number that each league has identified [and] determined the outcome of the procedures for issuing national licenses or determined by revocation or forfeiture of affiliation or lack of requirements for participation in the championship, the staff will be integrated through the procedure for the readmission of the best classified among the relegated clubs of the same league,” it says.

Salernitana would be classified as a club lacking the requirements to participate in Serie A, and as the club that was last to be relegated to Serie B in 2020/21, Benevento will probably be reinstated.

A final decision is expected to be made on July 7.