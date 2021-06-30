Benevento could stay in Serie A if Salernitana are excluded

Vito Doria Date: 30th June 2021 at 2:34pm
Salernitana might not be permitted to participate in Serie in 2021/22 and could remain in Italy’s top-flight despite being mathematically relegated.

The Campanian club earned from Serie B for the first time since 1997/98, but they are owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito and he cannot have two teams in the one division.

La reports that Benevento will be the likely team to take the place of Salernitana as per Article 49, Paragraph 5 of the NOIF ( Regulations for Internal Organisation)

“In the event of a vacancy in the professional leagues compared to the number that each league has identified [and] determined the outcome of the procedures for issuing national licenses or determined by revocation or forfeiture of affiliation or lack of requirements for participation in the , the staff will be integrated through the procedure for the readmission of the best classified among the relegated clubs of the same league,” it says.

Salernitana would be classified as a club lacking the requirements to participate in , and as the club that was last to be relegated to Serie B in 2020/21, Benevento will probably be reinstated.

A final decision is expected to be made on July 7.

 

