Bonucci: if Italy lose focus, then we are a normal team

Leonardo Bonucci has said that Italy have great respect for Austria and the Azzurri can be made to look like a mediocre team if they lose their focus for just one moment.

The Italians finished on top of Group A at Euro 2020 with a 100 percent record and they face the Group C runners-up on Saturday evening in London, United Kingdom, but the veteran defender does not want his teammates to become complacent against Das Team.

“Tomorrow we play a very important match against a team that are difficult to face, but there’s a good atmosphere inside the dressing room, we know that our most fundamental element is the group,” Bonucci said in his press conference.

“We have maximum respect for Austria. They have quality, freshness, and the physical abilities to play a great game.

“We don’t feel superior to anyone, we are confident that we are on an important path and the results show it, but we know that if we drop our attention for a moment we become a normal national team.”