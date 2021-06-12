Bonucci: Italy started right but it is just the first game

Leonardo Bonucci is not getting carried away after Italy registered an emphatic 3-0 victory against Turkey in the opening match of the European Championship.

A Merih Demiral own goal, as well as strikes from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne, gave the Azzurri the three points on Friday evening but the Juventus defender wants the squad to focus on the match against Switzerland on Wednesday evening.

“We started in the right way but it is only the first game,” Bonucci told RAI Sport.

“We played the game that we had to play. Now we have to keep our feet on the ground and regain energy in view of Switzerland.”

Italy has not conceded a goal in nine international matches and Bonucci attributed that to the whole team having a great work ethic.

“When you score a lot of goals it means that the team works in a certain way and when they suffer it is because the team does another type of work,” he said.

“We have to say thanks to our forwards and midfielders that can also do the dirty work.”