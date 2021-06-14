Buffon expected to join Parma

Gianluigi Buffon looks set to complete a return to Parma this week, having called time on his second spell at Juventus at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

With I Crociati relegated to Serie B, Buffon will drop down into Italian football’s second tier for the second time, having spent a season there with Juventus post-calciopoli.

After weeks of speculation, Goal – among others – reported on Monday that the veteran would be making his return to the Stadio Ennio Tardini, the place he left for Turin in 2001.

Buffon made 220 appearances for I Gialloblu before leaving for Juventus in 2001, a move that left a bitter taste in the mouths of some Parma supporters.

Since then, the goalkeeper has played 685 times for Juventus across two spells, separated by 25 games in a one-year stay at Paris Saint-Germain.