Calhanoglu: I’ll sign my Inter contract on Tuesday

AC Milan and Turkey playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has confirmed that he is joining Derby della Madonnina rivals Inter this summer.

Calhanoglu’s AC Milan contract expires on June 30, and he has already agreed terms to trade his Rossoneri shirt for Nerazzurri and join the Serie A champions.

“I’ve reached an agreement with Inter,” Calhanoglu told TRT Sport on Monday, following Turkey’s Euro 2020 elimination on Sunday. “I’ll sign my contract tomorrow.”

During the 2020/21 season Calhanoglu played 43 times for Milan across all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting 12.

In 172 appearances for I Rossoneri, he bagged 32 goals and 48 assists.