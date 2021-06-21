Calhanoglu: I’ll sign my Inter contract on Tuesday

Conor Clancy Date: 21st June 2021 at 4:02pm
AC Milan and Turkey playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has confirmed that he is joining Derby della Madonnina rivals Inter this summer.

Calhanoglu’s AC Milan contract expires on June 30, and he has already agreed terms to trade his Rossoneri shirt for Nerazzurri and join the A champions.

“I’ve reached an agreement with Inter,” Calhanoglu told TRT Sport on Monday, following Turkey’s 0 elimination on Sunday. “I’ll sign my contract tomorrow.”

During the 2020/21 season Calhanoglu played 43 times for Milan across all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting 12

In 172 appearances for I Rossoneri, he bagged 32 goals and 48 assists.

 

