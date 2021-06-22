Calhanoglu joins Inter for free from AC Milan

AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu has completed his free transfer to Derby della Madonnina rivals Inter.

The Turkey international’s contract at Milan was set to expire on June 30, 2021, allowing I Nerazzurri to snap him up without having to pay a transfer fee to I Rossoneri.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Hakan Calhanoglu has joined the Nerazzurri,” read a statement issued by Inter on Tuesday evening. “The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a deal with the club lasting until 30 June 2024. #WelcomeHakan”

Calhanoglu revealed on Monday that he would be signing for Inter, promising that the contract would be signed on Tuesday.

“I’ve reached an agreement with Inter,” Calhanoglu told TRT Sport, following Turkey’s Euro 2020 elimination on Sunday. “I’ll sign my contract tomorrow.”

During the 2020/21 season, Calhanoglu played 43 times for Milan across all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting 12.

In 172 appearances for I Rossoneri, he bagged 32 goals and 48 assists.