Calhanoglu set for stunning Inter move

Hakan Calhanoglu is set to leave AC Milan at the end of his contract and complete a free transfer to city rivals Inter, allowing him to still call the Stadio San Siro ‘home’.

The Turkish playmaker is on the verge of a remarkable free transfer which will see him cross the Derby della Madonnina divide.

Calhanoglu’s AC Milan contract expires on June 30 and, according to Sky Sport Italia, Inter have trumped their city rivals and have offered the 27-year-old a three-year contract worth €5 million per season.

The report states that following Turkey’s early exit from Euro 2020, Calhanoglu will return to Milan and have his medical with Inter on Tuesday before completing the move across Milan’s divide.