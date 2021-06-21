Calhanoglu set for stunning Inter move

Calhanoglu set for stunning Inter move
Date: 21st June 2021 at 3:45pm
Written by:

Hakan Calhanoglu is set to leave AC at the end of his and complete a free transfer to city rivals Inter, allowing him to still call the Stadio San Siro ‘home’

The Turkish playmaker is on the verge of a remarkable free transfer which will see him cross the Madonnina divide.

Calhanoglu’s AC Milan contract expires on June 30 and, according to Italia, Inter have trumped their city rivals and have offered the 27-year-old a three-year contract worth €5 million per season.

The report states that following ’s early exit from , Calhanoglu will return to Milan and have his medical with Inter on Tuesday before completing the move across Milan’s divide.

 

Related articles