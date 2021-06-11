Ceferin: Rome was the obvious place to start EURO 2020

With Euro 2020 edging ever nearer and excitement in Italy building, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has ruled out the possibility of the tournament being spread throughout Europe again.

On the day Gli Azzurri are set to open the tournament in Rome, some may say that it’s a shame that the entire tournament isn’t going to be played throughout the nation from start to finish, as normal.

Roberto Mancini’s men will kick off at home against Turkey before also having the same advantage against Switzerland and Wales in Group A.

However, as the tournament goes on and should Gli Azzurri progress, that sense of togetherness and the buzz of the nation may die somewhat as the knockout games are played all over Europe, leading up to the final in London on July 11, and Ceferin isn’t a fan of the format.

“The European Championship being played across 11 nations is not something I like”, Ceferin told Rai Sport on Friday morning.

“I’m not a fan of this format and I don’t think we’ll be doing it again soon.”

However, the president of UEFA did go on to talk about how great it is to have the football back and why Rome was a no-brainer.

“We are happy, this tournament is so sign of hope, a light at the end of the tunnel. Football gives hope to people and this is important for us [at UEFA],” Ceferin said.

“We can’t wait to get going and Rome was the obvious choice for the opening game.”