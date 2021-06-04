Chelsea defender potential first signing for new Inter coach

Vito Doria Date: 4th June 2021 at 4:00pm
Chelsea left-back could be the first signing Inter makes for new coach Simone Inzaghi.

The 26-year-old Italian international had been linked multiple times with I Nerazzurri when was coach and their interest has not waned despite the recent departure of their former tactician.

According to , Chelsea want €20 million for Emerson but Inter are confident that his price can be lowered because his expires in June 2022.

Napoli are also searching for a left-back and they too have an interest in the Chelsea defender but Il Biscione are expected to have the upper hand in the deal.

Emerson Palmieri featured in 15 competitive matches throughout the 2020/21 season for the west London club including just two appearances in the English Premier League. Despite this, he was still selected by coach Roberto Mancini for the upcoming European Championship.

Meanwhile, Inzaghi was appointed as coach of Inter on Thursday after Lazio for five seasons.

 

