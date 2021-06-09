Chelsea match PSG’s Hakimi offer, Inter willing to negotiate

Champions League winners Chelsea have stepped up and matched Paris Saint-Germain’s offer to sign Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi this summer.

I Nerazzurri’s need to sell players this summer has been well publicised, and the Moroccan full-back could be one of the higher-profile players to walk away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after playing an important part in Inter’s first Scudetto in 11 years.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Chelsea have matched PSG’s offer of €60 million for Hakimi. Inter, though, are still hoping to hold out for closer to €80m, though the advantage does appear to lie with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Inter’s own interest in Chelsea’s defensive pair of Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Andreas Christensen has Il Biscione more willing to negotiate with the Premier League side.

As things stand, Chelsea are looking to offload the Italy international on a permanent deal but Inter would like to sign him on loan.