Cordaz: The call from Inter was a bolt from the blue

Alex Cordaz did not expect Inter to sign him and he also said that it was also a dream to return to the Italian giants.

The 38-year-old came through I Nerazzurri youth academy, but he is best known for playing in goal for Crotone in their two stints in Serie A so far, and he was expected to remain with the Calabrian club in Serie B until the Italian champions contacted him.

“It was all random, a bolt from the blue, all very unexpected,” Cordaz said in his press conference.

“We were already talking for next year with the same hunger, the same determination to start again, to go back to where we want to be.

“The call took us a little off guard, it is a mixture of joy and pain. This experience can make my experience grow and make me improve in certain aspects.

“I go to Milan to improve, grow and understand what the future holds for me. It is a source of pride to wear that shirt and it is a dream to return to Inter.”