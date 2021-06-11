De Biasi: Turkey are poor at the back, Demiral their weakness

As Italy prepare to take on Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020, every Italian involved with football is doing their best to get behind the nation, none less so than Gianni De Biasi.

The 64-year-old is the coach of Azerbaijan and has pointed out Turkey’s weak central defence as the place that Gli Azzurri could have most joy, giving his tips to Roberto Mancini and his players.

Azerbaijan met Turkey in May and the Italian has given his detailed opinion on the stronger and weaker points of Italy’s first group A opponent.

“The week point? [Merih] Demiral isn’t enjoying his best spell,” De Biasi told Tuttosport.

“They’re not good at the back,” He added. “It may seem strange but they didn’t impress me. Demiral isn’t doing well at the moment and [Caglar] Soyuncu is paying for a really long season with Leicester. They can get into trouble when they leave too much space open”.

The coach did go on to talk about where they are stronger though, touting the centre of midfield as their best area.

“The central midfielders [Okay] Yokuslu and [Ozan] Tufan are the heart and soul of the side. Burak Yilmaz made a great impression and we all know about [Hakan] Calhanoglu,” De Biasi finished.