Del Piero: Italy were close to perfect against Turkey

Former Italy star Alessandro Del Piero has said that Gli Azzurri’s performance was close to perfection in their 3-0 win against Turkey in the opening match of Euro 2020.

The Italians had trouble breaking down a resolute Turkish defence in the first half but a Merih Demiral own goal, as well as goals from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne, gave La Nazionale the three points in their first Group A game.

“I don’t want to say that we were perfect, but we came close to it,” Del Piero said on Sky Sport Italia.

“We dominated, created a lot, we were never at risk. We showed personality, we waited for the right moment, and we were patient.

“This awareness that we have shown in this approach, we have also demonstrated today. Today was a serious match in which we arrived very well and we had everything to risk. We were very good.”

Del Piero represented Italy at four European Championships from 1996 until 2008.