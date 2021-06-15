EURO 2020 Round-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo helps Portugal to a win, France edge Germany

Every team at this summer’s European Championship has now played at least one game following Group F’s first round of matches being played out on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Portugal and France got off to winning starts, giving each of Germany and Hungary a lot of work to do if they are to progress to the knockout rounds.

Hungary 0-3 Portugal

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo bagged twice as Portugal left it late to beat their hosts in Tuesday’s earlier of the two games played.

Scoreless until the 84th minute, Portugal went ahead through Raphael Guerreiro before Cristiano took centre stage. There was still time left for the Juventus ace to bag twice.

By doing so, Cristiano became the European Championship’s all-time top goalscorer with 11 from five different championships, and he’s now just three goals shy of Ali Daei’s record as international football’s all-time record goalscorer, with 106 compared to the Iranian’s 109.

Germany 0-1 France

The world champions had too much for the side they dethroned in 2018 and a 1-0 scoreline might have flattered the Germans somewhat.

Atalanta’s Robin Gosens and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot both played, but it was a former Juventus midfielder in Paul Pogba who stole the show.

The Manchester United star played a stunning pass to Lucas Hernandez – brother of AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez – whose cross was turned into his own goal by Mats Hummels.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both had goals chalked off for offside.