Ex-England player Darren Anderton: Italy are among the teams to beat

Ex-England international Darren Anderton has heaped praise upon the Italian national team after their impressive start to Euro 2020.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder made it clear that Italy are now amongst the favourites to win the tournament, which many people didn’t think heading into the summer.

“The opening matches often hide pitfalls, but [Lorenzo] Insigne and his teammates have played really good football since the first match,” Anderton said. “That’s why I think that Italy today is among the teams to beat.”

Coming into the tournament, Italy’s opening game against Turkey was billed as a very tough test against a team that could surprise many. In the end, Italy won 3-0 and looked comfortable throughout.

“Italy is the team that has impressed me the most so far. There are those who said that with Turkey it would have been tough, instead the Azzurri made a fool of them.”