EXCLUSIVE: Atalanta tracking Swedish duo Mattias Svanberg and Gabriel Gudmundsson

Atalanta are keen on Bologna’s Swedish international midfielder Mattias Svanberg as well as his compatriot Groningen wingback Gabriel Gudmundsson, Forza Italian Football have learned.

Regarding the Bologna midfielder, La Dea have long been interested in signing him, with reports in Italy earlier this week stating that the club have begun initial steps towards a potential transfer.

Forza Italian Football have confirmed these reports to be true, but can also reveal that Svanberg is not the only Swede the Bergamo club are keen on.

La Dea have lined up Groningen wing-back Gabriel Gudmundsson who has had a phenomenal season with the Eredivisie side, but will only make a move to sign him should German International Robin Gosens depart this summer.

Gudmundsson featured 23 times in the Eredivisie this past season, providing five assists and impressing fans and pundits alike, establishing himself as one of the best left-wing-backs in the Dutch top flight.

His contract is set to expire at the end of June 2022 and is open to a move to Serie A should such an opportunity arise.