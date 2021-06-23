Fiorentina sign Argentina international Nico Gonzalez

Fiorentina have completed the signing of Stuttgart forward Nico Gonzalez on a five-year contract.

Gonzalez, 23, is currently competing in the Copa America with Argentina and will join up with La Viola after the tournament.

“ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce the signing of Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez from VfB Stuttgart on a permanent transfer,” read a Fiorentina statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Nicolas Gonzalez was born in Belen de Escobar, Argentina on April 6, 1998. After coming through the youth ranks at Argentinos Juniors, he broke into the first team in 2016/17, helping them gain promotion to the top flight. In 2018 he joined Stuttgart and went on to make 79 appearances and score 23 goals for the German outfit.

“Gonzalez also has eight senior Argentina caps and two goals to his name.

“The 23-year-old, who is currently involved in the Copa America with his national team, has signed a five-year contract with Fiorentina.”